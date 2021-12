PROVO, Utah — Provo police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen at his school Monday morning.

WATCH: Family concerned about Utah woman missing 2+ weeks

According to authorities, Patrick Kolling was last seen at his school at 9 a.m. before disappearing.

Kolling was wearing a green/gray hoodie with a white circular logo on the back, cargo pants, and black/white shoes.

Provo Police Department

Anyone with information on Kolling's whereabouts is urged to call police at 801-852-6210.