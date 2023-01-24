Search warrant offers new details on Haight family murder-suicide

ENOCH, Utah — A search warrant obtained by FOX 13 News Tuesday reports new details as an investigation into the deaths of eight family members in Enoch continues.

Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl were believed to be shot and killed by Tausha's husband, Michael Haight, earlier this month.

The search warrant shows "neighbors from the families church" entered the home while officials were looking into a welfare check for Tausha and a missing persons call for Michael. Neighbors, not police, were the ones who originally discovered the bodies.

WATCH: Family, community gather to mourn loss of Haight family

A judge granted a warrant for police officers to search the Haight family home and all vehicles, including a car that belonged to Gail Earl, as well as a Ford F-150 truck belonging to Michael Haight that was left in Cedar City at his parents' home.

Police also seized a .40 caliber pistol and a variety of cell phones, as well as iPads and personal items from the victims. House keys and gun safe keys were also taken by police but later returned to the caretaker of the home.

Candlelight vigil held for Haight family in southern Utah

Extended family members report Michael had removed guns owned by himself and Tausha days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family "vulnerable."

Additional police records detail that Michael Haight had previously been investigated for child abuse due to allegations from his oldest daughter, Macie.

Following interviews with Macie, Tausha and Michael, he was never charged, claiming the incidents were a "misunderstanding.