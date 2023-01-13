Family, community gather to mourn loss of Haight family

LA VERKIN, Utah — The tragic site of several hearses was seen outside a La Verkin stake center as the community gathered to memorialize the Haight family during funeral services Friday.

PHOTOS: Friends, family mourn loss of Haight family at funeral service

The service at the La Verkin Stake Center was open to the public, and due to the outpouring of emotions, an overflow area was set up at a chapel nearby.

Photos of Tausha Haight, along with her five children and mother, Gail Earl, were featured on the service's program. Police say the seven victims were shot and killed by Tausha's husband, Michael, inside the family's Enoch home on Jan. 4.

"All those hearses," wrote someone watching family enter the stake center.

Following the service, the family will be buried at the La Verkin City Cemetery.

Serenity Funeral Home has created an online obituary for the Haights which offers places to share memories and send flowers.