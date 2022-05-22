One man dead after shooting in Springville; Suspect in custody

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — One person was shot and killed Saturday evening in Springville.

Police initially told FOX 13 News that a suspect was at large, but later gave an update shortly before 9:30 that one person was in custody.

The victim, a man whose name has not been released, was found dead on the front porch of a home near 250 North and 400 East.

A weapon was also recovered at the scene.

Police said there were three shots fired. They are looking for any witnesses to come forward with more information about the shooting.

Angela Shipley Police at the scene of an incident in Springville, Utah, Saturday, May 21, 2022.

This comes just days after a 17-year-old girl was shot by her ex-boyfriend in Springville, according to police. The suspect then shot and killed himself. The victim, Lily Conroy, was on life support as of the latest update because her organs are being donated to recipients who need them.