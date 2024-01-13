Police respond to incident at Fashion Place Mall

MURRAY, Utah — Police responded Saturday morning to an incident at the Fashion Place mall in Murray that forced shoppers to shelter in place.

Officials have not yet announced what prompted the response, but yellow police tape could be seen on the east side of the mall near the Container Store.

Video and photos sent to FOX 13 News showed customers sheltering in the back room of the Apple store. Store employees could be heard giving shoppers updates on the situation before the customers were released through the store's back door.

The incident comes five years to the day that two people were injured in a shooting at the mall.

