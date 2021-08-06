Watch
Police searching for missing Salt Lake City teen

Unified Police Department
Posted at 9:23 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 11:23:31-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Unified Police say they are searching for a missing Salt Lake City teen last seen on July 14.

The 16-year-old, identified only as Kandis, has unspecified health conditions and needs medication.

Kandis is believed to be with an older male.

Police say the teen spends time at Library Square and North Temple and State Street, and sometimes goes by the name Brooklyn.

Kandis is 5'3" and weighs 135 pounds. She is described as having naturally blonde hair, but recently dyed it dark brown.

Anyone with information on Kandis is asked to call Unified Police at 801-743-7000.

