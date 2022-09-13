Pornography found on University of Utah campus billboard

SALT LAKE CITY — Unless it was a new way of teaching human anatomy, someone got a little naughty at the University of Utah by displaying pornography on an electronic billboard.

Just before 3 p.m., one of the billboards that usually displays school activities and other campus information was instead showcasing a porn website, along with photos of women performing various sexual acts.

The billboard sits just outside the George Eccles Student Life Center in the center of campus.

FOX 13 News has reached out to university officials to learn whether they were aware of the billboard and if the pornography was removed.

The apparent hack took place just days after two topless women were seen at the Utes football game Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. University police are now determining whether to file criminal charges against the women.