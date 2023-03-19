Portions of l-80 to be closed Sunday as crews relocate herd of elk

SALT LAKE CITY — Portions of Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City will be closed Sunday to allow for the relocation of a large herd of elk.

Beginning at 10 a.m., up to 120 elk will be removed from the Salt Lake Country Club after being on-site since January.

The Utah Highway Patrol and Utah Division of Wildlife have partnered for the relocation.

The relocation will temporarily close portions of the highway near the golf course for up to an hour, and crews are advising drivers to be aware during the closures.

A list of road closures can be seen below:

I-80 eastbound closed at 1300 East

I-80 westbound closed at SR-65 (East Canyon)

I-215 East northbound closed at 2900 South

Foothill Drive closed southbound at 2300 South

Semi-trucks should use US-189 or I-84 as alternate