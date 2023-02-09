Utah highway speed limits temporarily lowered after elk collisions

SALT LAKE CITY — Speed limits on certain Utah highways are being temporarily lowered due to vehicle collisions with elk in recent weeks.

The Utah Department of Transportation has lowered the speed limit to 60 miles per hour on Interstate 80 and Interstate 84 near the Echo Junction in Summit County.

Officials made the announcement Thursday.

In addition, to the speed limits, warning signs will be added on the highways asking drivers to use caution.

The moves come after herds of elk have been spotted on Utah highways, with some being hit and killed. Last week, four elk were killed, and two injured, after they were struck by vehicles on I-80 in Salt Lake City's east bench.

UDOT warns drivers that if they see one elk, there are more nearby. They also offered these tips when on the highway: