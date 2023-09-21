Post Malone donates signed guitar to raise money for this Utah program

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — One of Utah's most famous residents is pitching in to help a program that honors Utah veterans.

Post Malone has left his mark on Utah, with shoutouts in his music to the Beehive State and a bright pink Raising Cane's in Midvale dedicated to all things Posty.

But the superstar is also giving back to the community with a special donation.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department announced Post donated a signed acoustic guitar to be auctioned off.

All of the money raised will benefit the Utah Honor Flight Program, which takes veterans on the trip of a lifetime to see memorials and be honored for their service in Washington D.C.

This isn't the first time Posty has contributed a signed guitar to benefit Utah.

In 2022, the star donated a white Fender Squire to be auctioned off. The money in that effort benefited Camp Hope, which helps Utah children heal from trauma and abuse.

To place your bid for the current auction, email an offer to CHPDCharity@ch.utah.gov. Bidding closes on Wednesday, October 18 at 4 p.m.