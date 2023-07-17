Power outages, road buckling reported as Utah experiences extreme heat

SALT LAKE COUNTY — More than 3,000 Utahns lost power early Sunday evening, causing a major headache for residents trying to stay cool during record-breaking temperatures.

As of 6:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Power reported 3,107 total customers experiencing outages. Most are in the Salt Lake area, with 2,390 shown on the company's outage map. Within that area, Draper was hit the hardest with over 1,300.

Other outage areas included Grantsville with about 350 customers losing power, and another 315 in the Gunnison/Salina area of central Utah.

Most of the outages showed no determined cause yet, and RMP gave an estimate of 11:30 p.m. or midnight for the time of power restoration.

In St. George, which has its own electricity provider, there are also reports of power outages. However, the number of people impacted is not yet known.

If your power goes out — and with it, obviously, air conditioning — experts suggest ways to keep cool such as taking cold showers or baths, placing cold washrags or ice packs on your wrists or neck, and staying hydrated.

The Utah Department of Transportation is also reporting multiple instances of road buckling in the Salt Lake area. One is at Redwood Road and North Temple, and another is on the southbound I-15 on-ramp at 2100 South.

UDOT told FOX 13 News earlier in the summer that they usually deal with a few dozen road buckling incidents each year around this time.

LIVE VIEW of Redwood and North Temple: