Power substation arc sparks fire in West Valley City

West Valley City Fire Department
Posted at 10:12 PM, Oct 03, 2021
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Crews battled a field fire in West Valley City Sunday evening.

WVC Fire Department said the blaze, near 2900 South and 1300 West, was started by an arc at a power substation.

Firefighters had almost put it out when it hit some old, fallen trees, and the flames resurged.

As of about 8:40 p.m., WVCFD was still working to extinguish the fire with the help of other local agencies.

The fire is not threatening any homes or other structures.

It was not known whether the arc that sparked the fire was connected to a major power outage that affected more than 20,000 homes and businesses.

