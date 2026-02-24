Pray for us! Utah lags among least sinful states in the US

SALT LAKE CITY — For a state so closely connected to a church, Utah has a little work to do when it comes to overall sin.

In a new report shared by WalletHub, Utah... of all places... failed to be ranked even among the top five least sinful states in the country. Incredibly, Utah showed up at No. 44 in the "Most Sinful States in America" rankings, but is bracketed by the most and least sinful locations.

The rankings compared all U.S. states by using 54 key indicators "of immoral or illicit behavior," including shootings, road rage, teen births, gambling arrests... and manicurists?

While Utah ranked worst, or best, when it comes to "Greed," residents seem to have an issue dealing with "Anger & Hatred" and "Jealousy."

Utah's Sinfulness Rankings :



Anger & Hatred: 30th

Jealousy: 39th

Lust: 40th

Laziness: 41st

Excesses & Vices: 49th

Greed: 50th

Utah doesn't have to look far to learn how to be either more or less sinful, as the least sinful state, Wyoming, borders the state to the northeast, and the most sinful state, Nevada (natch), is directly west.

"While individual cases of negative behavior may only affect a few people, when these behaviors are exhibited by a high share of a state’s population, the majority of the state’s residents suffer as a result," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.