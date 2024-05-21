Watch Now
Price tag to upgrade Abravanel Hall could top $200 million

Posted at 7:21 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 21:53:16-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City's Abravanel Hall needs some safety upgrades, according to a briefing paper prepared for the county.

The price tag for fixing all the issues could reach more than $200 million.

The study says disability accessibility is a concern at the performing arts center, but many key facility systems are near the end or have passed their useful life and no longer meet current standards. One notation within the paper says the concert hall needs a better fire suppression system.

The study also says the venue needs needs technology and better acoustics.

While Abravanel Hall's downtown location is considered a strength, the report claims public perception is that it is an "exclusive place."

The facility is part of Salt Lake City's new downtown development plan for a new hockey arena. In response to concerns from symphony fans to save it from a bulldozer, Mayor Jenny Wilson and Smith Entertainment Group say their preference is that Abravanel Hall stay, although it could be a costly fix.

The Salt Lake County Council is scheduled to be briefed on the facility plan Tuesday.

