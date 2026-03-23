Project Rainbow volunteers distribute 1,800 flags ahead of Trans Day of Visibility

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of pink, white and blue flags were staked across Utah ahead of Trans Day of Visibility on March 31.

“I’m most excited to see friends, see community, see everyone come together for this cause. It’s just so important to me,” said Dani Durrant, a volunteer with the organization.

On Sunday, volunteers gathered to stake about 1,600 flags in front of homes and businesses across Utah.

Durrant, one of over 100 volunteers, says she identifies as transgender and has been transitioning for the last three and a half years.

“I know a lot of people in the community who may not feel safe to come out for one reason or another,” Durrant said. “I’m in a position where I’m able to emotionally, financially, physically, and it’s important for me to stand up for those who can’t.”

Organizers said this year’s campaign is the group’s biggest yet. They said more than 1,800 flags were staked or mailed.

“In spite of everything going on, we’re still growing,” said Mia Allen, the operations project manager at Project Rainbow.

Funds raised from the flag campaign go back into the community. The funds are poured into more than 20 local groups and supporting pride events. This year, more than $67,000 will be distributed.

“This year, we just came out of another state legislative session where we saw next steps that are restrictive and really taking away rights and opportunities,” Allen explained.

Allen says that includes HB 174, a law that makes a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth permanent in Utah. The bill was signed by Gov. Cox earlier this month.

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Project Rainbow Utah is partnering with the Utah Trans+ Coalition for a community celebration on March 31 in West Valley City. The free event is open to all.

City officials and advocates will also raise Salt Lake City’s Sego Visibility Flag at Washington Square on March 30 at 5 p.m.

Information about Project Rainbow Utah’s efforts and other events is available at projectrainbowutah.org.