Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals surprise local youth with tickets to Messi game

SANDY, Utah — Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals players stopped by practice for a local youth soccer club and gave the kids a surprise they'll remember forever.

"We just wanted to invite you, on behalf of RSL and the Royals, we're going to give you tickets to our game against Inter Miami," said RSL defender Justen Glad, midfield in front of 100 youth players. "Come watch us play the G.O.A.T."

The kids began clapping and cheering, while confirming they heard Glad correctly. They really were going to the biggest game of the soccer season.

"The Millers want to give back to the community," club president John Kimball said. "They want everybody to feel like they have an opportunity to come out to games. It's important to us as an organization, and with the men's and women's professional teams this year, we're excited for this season."

This surprise includes tickets to a Utah Royals FC game, in addition to tickets to the RSL game against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on April 22.