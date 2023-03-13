Propane gas leak ignited Cache County house explosion, officials say

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Days after a home explosion in Cache County killed one man, while severely burning his wife and son, officials have announced what caused the incident.

John Mullin was killed Thursday after his home near Newton exploded, allegedly jettisoning him from inside the house. His body was found hours later by rescue crews on the scene.

Mullin's wife, Caryn, and son, Joshua, were both hospitalized with burns.

On Monday, the Cache County Fire District says a fuel leak allowed propane to enter the home through the basement. The propane pooled in the basement until it reached an unidentified ignition source, which caused the explosion.

Chief Rod Hammer with the fire district said the home is a complete loss and urged anyone who smells propane or notices a gas leak to call 911 immediately.

Video below shows rescue crews removing a Caryn Mullin from the home (Cache Co. Sheriff's Office)

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Caryn and Joshua's medical expenses.

The family were licensed professional dog breeders, and some of the animals were severely injured in the explosion.