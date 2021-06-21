Watch
Salt Lake County to announce fireworks restrictions

AP Photo/Craig Ruttle
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 11:28:07-04

SANDY, Utah — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson is scheduled to discuss fireworks restrictions Monday.

The mayor will be joined by Salt Lake County Emergency Management Director Clint Mecham at a 10 a.m. briefing in Sandy. Wilson hopes residents celebrate in other ways other than setting off fireworks during the state's extensive drought.

Restrictions follow in the shadow of a fireworks ban on state and unincorporated private lands that was included in an executive order issued by Gov. Spencer Cox earlier this month. Cox said Thursday that he does not have the power to issue a statewide ban, and legislative leaders say it is up to local government to issue their own fireworks ban.

Several Utah cities have already banned fireworks through the summer, including the popular Fourth of July holiday.

