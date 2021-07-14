Watch
Provo Police looking for leads on drive-by shooting

Google Maps
Street View near 650 W. 100 North in Provo
Posted at 10:33 PM, Jul 13, 2021
PROVO, Utah — Police are asking the public for information after a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening in Provo.

According to Provo Police, the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. near 650 West and 100 North.

One vehicle was shot multiple times, but no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, but police believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage altercation.

Police have not identified suspects yet. However, they do not believe there is any further threat to the public.

The vehicle that police believe was involved is a maroon Nissan Sentra between the years of 2000-2010, with fire damage to the rear of the car.

The occupants in the vehicle are believed to be a Hispanic male and a Hispanic female with blonde hair and glasses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Provo Police Department at (801)852-6210.

