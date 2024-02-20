Provo Temple closing date announced ahead of reconstruction

PROVO, Utah — After 52 years serving Latter-day Saints in the area, a closing date for the Provo Temple has been announced ahead of a massive reconstruction effort.

The Temple is now scheduled to close on February 24, according to Church officials. A reconstruction of the Provo Temple was announced in 2021, but was held off until the nearby Orem Temple was completed.

Dedicated in 1972, the Provo Temple reconstruction will include having the building up to seismic codes, as well as converting rooms with energy-efficient electrical, heating and plumbing systems.

"During the closure, members from the temple district are encouraged to attend other temples as their circumstances permit," the Church said in a statement.

Although a reopening date has not yet been announced, when the Provo Temple project is completed, it will be renamed the Provo Rock Canyon Temple. It will be one of 28 temples in Utah when it is finished.