Department of Health revokes license of Provo Canyon School's Springville campus

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — The residential treatment license for the Provo Canyon School's Springville campus has been officially revoked by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services Division of Licensing and Background Checks.

The Provo Canyon School has been under investigation following allegations of staff failing to protect children. Reality star, Paris Hilton, who attended Provo Canyon School, has even lent her support to the families and their legal battles against the school.

Officials say that the Provo Canyon School's campus in Provo is still licensed but already has conditions placed on it.

Previously, officials with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services had been found to have failed to call for emergency services after a minor was left unconscious following an incident on May 18. Instead of calling 9-1-1, school staff allegedly transported the minor to the hospital on their own, delaying treatment for about an hour.

In a letter explaining the revocation to the school, the action is effective as of Monday. By August 6, all services at the school have to be terminated, and no new enrollments will be allowed.

School leaders will have 15 days to request an administrative hearing on the revocation.

Officials with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services Division of Licensing and Background Checks will hold a press conference on Tuesday to speak about the decision to revoke the license of the campus. That conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.