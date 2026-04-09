Uber driver arrested in Provo after allegedly pepper spraying customer

PROVO, Utah — Provo police have arrested an Uber driver after he allegedly pepper-sprayed a rider who had gotten into an argument with him.

Henry Viola, 63, was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with assault.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, officers were called to an assault where the victim told them she had been pepper-sprayed by her Uber driver.

The victim told investigators that she had requested an Uber to take her to work in American Fork. However, when Viola picked her up, he allegedly started driving towards Spanish Fork instead.

The two allegedly began arguing with each other, and the victim requested that she be let out of the vehicle. When Viola started going back towards her home, she allegedly spat at him, which prompted him to pull over near 907 East Center Street and let her out.

After the victim exited the car, Viola allegedly pulled up next to her, rolled down his window, and pepper-sprayed the victim. Officers say Viola continued to follow the victim, threatening and yelling at her before driving off.

When detectives spoke to Viola, he admitted to the altercation and was arrested.