Public asked to name Salt Lake City's snowplows

SALT LAKE CITY — With a storm bearing down on Salt Lake City later this week, residents are being asked to name the machines that will clear their streets.

The Salt Lake City Streets Division has opened a poll to name the 10 snowplows in its fleet.

Will Rudy Snowbert, Donovan Mitchill or Nick Snowmando soon be sweeping snow off the city's 1,850 miles of roads? What about Baby Snowda or Plowzilla? All are among nearly 50 options available to voters.

Voting takes place in four different categories:

Salt Lake City puns

Regular puns

Movies

Music

The winners will be the 10 names with the most votes after the polls close on December 14.