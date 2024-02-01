Queer-owned businesses aim to be seen after controversial transgender bill becomes law

OGDEN, Utah — Local queer-owned businesses in Ogden are showing their support for the transgender community after Utah lawmakers passed a bill restricting public restroom access based on sex designated at birth.

Two businesses, a record store and book store, are now creating safe spaces for those affected by the new state law.

"I want to create a space where anyone in my community feels like they come in and feel supported and seen, as they are," said Kye Hallows, owner of Lavender Vinyl. "It is a queer safe space in our community that is music and love for every single human being."

The controversial bill sponsored by Rep. Kera Birkeland (R-Morgan) and applies to all transgender people unless they've fully transitioned.

"This bill doesn't target any one specific group, it creates privacy for all Utahns," claimed Birkeland.

On Tuesday, Gov. Spencer Cox signed the bill into law, saying, "we want public facilities that are safe and accommodating for everyone and this bill increases privacy protections for all.”

Hallows said the transgender community is being victimized.

"I don't want to make a scene, I don't want to have a problem, I just want to go in and do my business and get out, just like every other person," Hallows said.

Businesses like Lavender Vinyl and the Happy Magpie, which is a pay-what-you-want bookstore, have put out messages into the community about being a place for queer, and specifically transgender people, who might feel marginalized because of the bill.

"Its important for me that these spaces exist and that folks in our community know that we will be advocating for them and holding space for them, too," said Patrick Ramsay, owner of Happy Magpie. "So we are selling books, but we're also protecting our community, too."

Project Rainbow began distributing transgender flags for free to local businesses to put on display and hand out to customers and community members. Owners say people have been receptive and are excited about the opportunity to put up flags of their own.

"I love to see people that I wouldn't necessarily expect to come in and be like, 'Hey, I'm throwing down, I want to show my support, I want to raise this flag,' and its been a beacon of light in a hard time," admits Hallows.

Both Happy Magpie and Lavender Vinyl want to continue giving queer artists a platform, and hope to continue being a place they can rely on.

"We're here, we're queer, and we're not going anywhere," said Hallows.