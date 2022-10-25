Raising Cane's announces plan to open restaurant in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — There's good news for any chicken lovers in Cache Valley who may have become envious as they've watched Raising Cane's open locations across the Wasatch Front over the past year and a half.

In an unconventional manner, the chain that specializes in chicken fingers announced that it's planning to bring one to Logan.

On Saturday, Twitter user @aaronbag1ey replied to a tweet from the franchise, saying: "I would in a heartbeat if you were in Logan, UT. Please come up here."

The official Raising Cane's account replied: "Hey hey hey, we're on our way! We're planning a spot for Logan, UT in 2023!"

This subtle surprise announcement caught the attention of local residents on Monday evening, for the most part, racking up close to 100 likes and dozens of retweets within just a couple of hours.

Gov. Spencer Cox, an alumnus of Utah State University, also appeared to be excited by the news as he retweeted the tweet from his personal account.

The first Cane's location in Utah opened in the summer of 2021 in South Jordan. Since then, four more have sprung up, ranging from Weber County to Utah County. Residents of St. George and the surrounding areas, however, will still have to settle for a drive to Las Vegas until they hear otherwise (and, apparently, it couldn't hurt to ask!).