Red Cross volunteers train in Utah ahead of deployment to hurricane-affected areas

MURRAY, Utah — First responders from Utah are already in the southeast, preparing to aid those who need help after the expected landfall of Hurricane Milton this week. That comes on top of the work they've done in other areas, such as Tennessee, following Hurricane Helene.

Ahead of the potential disaster left behind by Milton, a group session was held Tuesday at American Red Cross headquarters in Murray to help train those who will arrive on-site to render aid to those who need it, wherever that may be.

The volunteers are taking part in what's called Shelter Academy, which is basically a six-hour crash course on how they can help victims they'll encounter when they arrive at their destination.

Jim Erickson spent thirty years in the U.S. Coast Guard and helped out in emergency response situations and disasters going all the way back to Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

When he retired, Erickson figured he was going to leave all that behind, but those who volunteer inspired and prompted him to join the American Red Cross.

"The level of compassion and the size of the heart of these people that respond really drew me back, and the Red Cross especially because the people here are 90% volunteer," said Erickson. "These are people that deploy for 2-3 weeks, 12 hours, 14 hours a day just to help other people."

This week's Shelter Academy sessions have basically wrapped up, and some of the volunteers are already on their way back east.

However, Erickson said the need is constant, with more than 500 positions that could easily be filled right now. Academies are also being held in Las Vegas and Reno.

Those who would like to volunteer and can help in any way, shape or form can CLICK HERE for more information.