Red Flag warning for southern Utah, power lines may be cut

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Due to the high fire danger in southern Utah, Rocky Mountain Power issued a warning to let residents know they may lose power over the weekend.

Because of high winds and dry conditions, the warning is for Saturday and Sunday in Washington and Iron County.

Jason Bradley, with Washington County Emergency Management, said the county has been in a red flag situation almost every day for the past month.

"What that means is potential for extreme fire behavior," said Bradley.

If there is an outage, Bradley said more than 600 people could be affected.

Yet, Bradley is confident they may make it through the weekend without anyone having their power cut, but if the lights do go out, he said the county is prepared.

"We would work with our partners, such as the Red Cross, to open up some type of center where people could come, rest up and plug in their phone while getting something to eat," said Bradley.

It's more important though, said Bradley, for families to be prepared for a few days on their own.

"Water is a big thing," said Bradley. "Have some water ready to go and have your documents ready to go."