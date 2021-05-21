Multiples houses on fire in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Multiple house caught fire in a St. George neighborhood Friday as winds are making it difficult to put out the flames.

The St. George News reports smoke from one house on Diagonal Street was seen just before 3 p.m., with high winds in the area carrying it across the neighborhood.

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene to assist, and residents are being advised to stay out of the area.

Loud popping noises could also be heard in the area of the fire.

Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said there have been multiple vehicle accidents in St. George due to the winds causing power outages.

St, George Fire

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 for the latest on this breaking news story.