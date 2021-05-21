St. George City Council enacts fireworks restrictions

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Fireworks restrictions have been enacted for most of the city effective immediately.

Faced with a severe drought situation and increasingly bad fire weather, the St. George City Council on Thursday enacted the restrictions on fireworks headed into the summer.

"We're looking at a dry year out there. Right now, the wind's blowing pretty hard and so everything's dry. You look at the moisture from the runoff of the snow, we didn't have hardly any this year. We'd like people to be careful," St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker told the city council.

Fireworks are prohibited in areas marked in red on the map (which is most of the city). However, this year the City Council will allow people to set off fireworks in 16 city parks. It's a way fire officials can ensure it is done safely and reduces the risk of wildfire.

Faced with a drought emergency and a potentially catastrophic wildfire season, Governor Spencer Cox is warning people to prepare for fire and water restrictions. Southwestern Utah will be moved to "Stage 1" fire restrictions next week. State fire officials told FOX 13 on Thursday they are discussing the possibility of an all-out fireworks ban this year because of the extreme conditions.

See the St. George fireworks restrictions here: