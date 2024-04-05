Remains found in remote Utah wetlands identified as man last seen in May

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Remains found in a remote area of northern Utah last weekend have been identified as a man not seen in nearly a year.

The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said the skeletal remains discovered in a wetland area on Saturday are those of Elijah Peck, a 42-year-old man from Garland. The remains were identified by the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office through the use of dental records.

Although Peck was last seen in May 2023, he was not reported missing at the time or since.

Peck's death is being investigated by the sheriff's office as suspicious, although officials say that is the protocol when a death cannot be immediately determined.

The remains were found Saturday morning within the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge on the northwest side of Willard Bay. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service respondED to the area, where it was confirmed that the remains belonged to a human.

Because the investigation is ongoing, details of Peck's death could change.