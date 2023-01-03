Reminder: Salt Lake City & others require residents to shovel sidewalks

SALT LAKE CITY — With all the recent snow and more to come to Utah through the rest of winter, it’s time to talk about the cleanup — particularly when it comes to your sidewalk. Salt Lake City says local residents and businesses need to do their part.

"It’s a little challenging for me sometimes, but I have shoveled all my walks this morning," Margie Bsumbk said Monday while out walking with her dog Butch in the freshly-fallen snow.

"I was actually surprised at how many walks are shoveled, but there are some that they never get shoveled. I’m afraid of falling down," she said.

Bsumbk says she doesn't know how people manage through some of the thick, wet slush and snow on curbs and corners where no one seems to be clearing.

"In a wheelchair, I don’t know how they’re going to get across the intersections because they’re very bad," she said.

FOX 13 News found multiple pedestrians meandering into the streets Monday due to unshoveled sidewalks. It's something Salt Lake City officials say is a public safety issue that they hate to see.

"I mean, nobody wants that. That’s very scary," said Hannah Yoell a public information officer with SLC Fire & Emergency Management. "Drivers have enough on their plate as it is, especially during a storm or after a storm, to think about. They don’t need a pedestrian to think about as well. So if you can avoid that by all means, please do."

Yoell added that it's paramount for local homeowners and businesses to clear their walks each time the city gets a big snowstorm.

"I mean, we love living here, it’s the best city ever, but it is something we have to consider — smart snow shoveling is key," she said.

Good morning Salt Lakers! ❄️ With the snow we got overnight, the City's snowplow crews are out. If you're driving, go SLOW! Plus, it's now your responsibility to shovel the full length of the sidewalk, a minimum width of 42”, within 24 hours.



Learn more! https://t.co/5GtWruIx3f pic.twitter.com/umyyZ1uHHS — Salt Lake City Government (@SLCgov) December 22, 2022

Just last month, Salt Lake City tweeted out this information when it comes to sidewalk snow removal, quoting Section 14.20.070 of the Salt Lake City code which requires that hail, snow or sleet on the sidewalk abutting your property be removed within 24 hours, after such snow, hail or sleet stops falling. They advise you to contact Civil Enforcement at 801-535-7225 with any complaints they say will be investigated with fines possibly issued.

One man Fox 13 News found out shoveling walks Monday says he just tries to help out where he sees problems.

"It’s good to help out, help your neighbors," Mike Scharman was shoveling at his aunt's home on Salt Lake City's east side with help from his dog Milly, "She’s elderly, so my cousins and I live in the area so we drop in and so this is kind of a regular thing. Some people are busy, some are elderly, so it’s good to pitch in if you can."

On Salt Lake City's website they specify the requirements of clearing your sidewalks - the full length of the sidewalk, including corners and curb ramps, both sides if you’re on a corner, minimum width of 42 inches – which could be up to 2 ½ times the size of the standard snow shovel, AND within 24 hours.

Jorge Chamorro, director of public services for SLC, running the snowplow operations, says they try to get the snow cleared from the roads within 36 hours.

For more information on emergency preparedness including snow removal requirements, you can follow "Be Ready SLC" on social media.