Rescue underway after family of 6 stuck when flash flood washes out trail

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue teams are attempting to rescue a family of six that is currently trapped after flash floods washed out a trail.

According to the sheriff's office, the parents and their four children are stuck on the Fifth Water Trail to the Diamond Fork hot springs. The children are between the ages of 5 and 13 years old. Two dogs are also stuck with the family.

Heavy storms swept through the area Wednesday afternoon, causing flash flooding.

Search and Rescue will attempt to get the family back up to the trailhead along Sheep Creek Road. The rescue is expected to take up to two hours.

