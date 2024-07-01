Residents evacuated due to wildfire in southern Utah

CENTRAL, Utah — A wildfire is threatening structures and has forced residents of a small town in southern Utah to evacuate.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the fire in Central began around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. The cause is not yet known.

Evacuation orders were issued for homes between Center Street and Mule Deer Road, as well as those east of Moutain View Drive. County officials estimated about 200-300 evacuees.

The Latter-day Saint church building in Veyo, which is about seven miles south of Central, is being used as a temporary shelter for those displaced.

The public is asked to avoid the area of the fire, near Center Street, and also ordered not to fly drones in the area as doing so would disrupt helicopters dropping water and fire retardant.

Officials with Utah Forestry, Fire & State Lands added that there are structures threatened, and the fire is estimated at 10-15 acres. However, they said fire crews have stopped the fire's forward progression.

Washington County is among several counties throughout the state that are currently under fire restrictions. These restrictions apply to unincorporated lands and state lands. The list of counties and exact restrictions can be found HERE.

