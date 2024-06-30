Fire restrictions to go into place for Salt Lake Co., 8 others in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Fire restrictions are set to go into place at midnight for several Utah counties, including Salt Lake, Utah, and Davis, due to weather conditions.

Stage 1 restrictions will be implemented until further notice on July 1 on all unincorporated private and state lands in the following counties:



Box Elder

Cache

Davis

Morgan

Rich

Salt Lake

Tooele

Utah

Weber

Under the Stage 1 conditions, the following actions are prohibited:

No open fires of any kind except within established public facilities in improved campgrounds, picnic areas. -OR- In permanently constructed fire pits at private homes where running water is present.



No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation.



No fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets.



No cutting, welding or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation.



No operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engine without an approved and working spark arrestor.

While the counties are covered under the restrictions, incorporated cities and towns are not included. Residents should contact local fire departments for specific private land fire restrictions.

In addition to the new restrictions announced Sunday, the state issued the same restrictions on June 21 for unincorporated lands in Beaver, Iron, Washington, Kane, and Garfield counties.