Reward offered for information on massive Ogden fire

Authorities are offering a reward for identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a massive structure fire in Ogden in late June.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Ogden Police Department announced Friday that they are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The blaze started late at night on June 28 at 330 E. 28th Street. It destroyed an apartment building under construction, at least five homes, and multiple cars. The damage is estimated at $3 million.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives An apartment building under construction was destroyed by a fire in Ogden on June 28.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the ATF Hotline at 888- ATF-FIRE (283-3473), Ogden Police Department Detective Allred at 801-629-8496, or Weber Area Dispatch at 801-395-8221 and refer to case #21G44558.