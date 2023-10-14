'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse puts on sky show over Utah

RICHFIELD, Utah — The moment in the sun... and out of the sun... has arrived for Utah as the much-awaited annular solar eclipse makes its way across the sky Saturday morning.

Thousands of people have descended upon the Beehive State as Utah is one of the few places in the country where the eclipse can be seen. Although the southern and central portions of the state will get the full eclipse effect, it will be at about 90 percent in northern areas.

The last time the U.S. had a solar eclipse of this magnitude was in 2017.

TIMETABLE OF ECLIPSE IN UTAH (all times MST) :



Eclipse Begins: 9:09:15 a.m.

Annularity Begins: 10:26 a.m.

Maximum Eclipse: 10:28:20 a.m.

Annularity Ends: 10:39 a.m.

Eclipse Ends: 11:55:28 a.m.

Saturday's event is an annular eclipse, which occurs when the moon moves directly in front of the sun, but the outer ring of the sun is still visible around the moon. This is why annular eclipses are sometimes called “Ring of Fire” eclipses.

Remembe, staring at a solar eclipse not in totality could cause damage to the eye. Regular sunglasses also are insufficient for looking at solar eclipses. NASA says solar eclipse glasses should be marked with ISO 12312-2 on them to confirm they are safe for usage during a solar eclipse.