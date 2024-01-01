Riverdale Police check doorbell videos in search for missing foreign exchange student

RIVERDALE, Utah — Police are continuing to search for a Chinese foreign exchange student who was reported missing in Riverdale earlier this week.

According to the Riverdale Police Department, 17-year-old Kai Zhuang was first reported missing Thursday, around 8:30 p.m.

On Friday, Riverdale Police Chief Casey Warren said Kai was reported missing by the high school he was attending, who were first contacted by Kai's parents in China.

READ: Riverdale police say missing 17-year-old exchange student may be camping

He says they told the school they received a photograph of their child, which led them to believe he had been abducted and that a ransom was being requested.

Chief Warren said the host family was not aware the teen had gone missing, saying they had seen him the night before and heard him in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Jamie Holody has lived in Riverdale for four years.

She says she received a knock on her door around 9:30 p.m. on Friday from the Riverdale Police Department.

""He was just letting us know that there was they were just requesting to look at our doorbell camera to see if we had any captured any movement on our camera of somebody walking down during a certain time in the morning at about approximately 5:20 in the morning," said Holody. "They had indicated that another neighbor had caught what they believe to be the juvenile in, just up the street walking during approximately that time frame."

READ: Riverdale police ask public for help locating endangered missing foreign exchange student

Holody told FOX 13 News on Sunday that she looked through the video, about a 20-minute time frame, from her doorbell camera.

"I saw a few cars, I didn't see anybody walking around in the neighborhood at that time," said Holody.

On Friday, Chief Warren said his department had been working with the FBI, the U.S. Embassy in China and Chinese officials in an effort to locate the missing teen.

"You know, pulling out all the stops to locate him, I think that was an excellent with the limited information that they had, I think that was an excellent option," said Holody.

Police say there was no evidence Kai was forcefully taken from his host family's home.

Through their investigation, Riverdale police released more information on Saturday.

They released new images that appeared to have been taken from store surveillance video and a photo of a tent that Kai may be using.

Riverdale police say it is possible that Kai is camping somewhere along the Wasatch Front.

They say Kai had an interaction with law enforcement in Provo, in which he had camping gear with him. On Saturday, The Provo Police Department confirmed to FOX 13 News hat officers encountered Kai on Dec. 20.

According to Riverdale police, The camping gear that Kai was in possession of has not currently accounted for, which has led them to believe he could be currently using it.

Which is why law enforcement and those like Holody are concerned, considering the cold conditions.

"I'm not sure what information he has on the Utah weather, the conditions, So, camping at this time of year,, I'm not sure what kind of supplies that he has.," said Holody. "I hope that there's no bad actors involved and that he's found soon and safe."

Police have asked people to check local wooded and camping areas if possible.

Anyone with information regarding Kai Zhuang are urged to contact the Riverdale Police Department at 801-394-6616 or Weber Emergency Dispatch at 801-395-8221.