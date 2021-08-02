Watch
Roads reopen after landslides force closure of Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons

Utah Highway Patrol
Road shoulders and culverts in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons were full of debris, rocks and mud caused by a Sunday night storm.
Posted at 8:46 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 11:19:41-04

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Landslides caused by storms on Sunday forced officials to close Big Cottonwood Canyon and part of Little Cottonwood Canyon overnight.

Debris, mud and fallen rocks covered the roadways, culverts, and shoulders.

The roads reopened Monday morning, but officials said the full cleanup could take weeks.

No injuries were reported. But, officials urged drivers to be cautious as crews work to clean up.

Heavy rain and flash flooding swept across Utah on Sunday, including the Wasatch front.

