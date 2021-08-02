Roads reopen after landslides force closure of Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Landslides caused by storms on Sunday forced officials to close Big Cottonwood Canyon and part of Little Cottonwood Canyon overnight.

Debris, mud and fallen rocks covered the roadways, culverts, and shoulders.

READ: Enoch under state of emergency after devastating flooding

The roads reopened Monday morning, but officials said the full cleanup could take weeks.

#RoadUpdate Both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons are open. Drive with caution as @UtahDOT crews continue to clear storm damage debris. #SR210 #SR190 https://t.co/8nN6wBXuEd — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) August 2, 2021

READ: Heavy rain, flooding hits Wasatch Front, Tooele area

No injuries were reported. But, officials urged drivers to be cautious as crews work to clean up.

Heavy rain and flash flooding swept across Utah on Sunday, including the Wasatch front.