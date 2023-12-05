Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suing Lt. Gov. Henderson for 'unconstitutional early filing deadline'

SALT LAKE CITY — On the heels of making a campaign stop in Salt Lake City, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running for president as an independent candidate, is suing Utah officials.

The lawsuit names Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson and Ryan Cowley, Director of Elections of the State of Utah as defendants in the lawsuit.

Court documents state an "unconstitutional early filing deadline" prevents ballot access for independent presidential candidates.

In Utah, independent candidates must collect 1,000 valid signatures of qualified electors, with the certificate of nomination, between January 2 and 8.

The lawsuit claims that by enforcing the rule, "immediate relief is necessary in order to prevent severe economic harm to Plaintiff RFK."

"The county clerk for Salt Lake County has advised that she will need two weeks to validate all signatures, such that petitioning must stop no later than December 14th," documents read. "Accordingly, in order to collect the 1,500 to 1,600 raw signatures – in the middle of December’s cold weather, sufficient to guarantee that at least 1,000 of the signatures will be validated in time to meet the January 8, 2023 deadline, Plaintiff RFK will be forced at the end of next week, at the latest, to make the decision to hire professional petition circulators at a cost of between $7 and $10 per valid signature by late next week."

Kennedy and his campaign are seeking an emergency temporary restraining order on the rule.