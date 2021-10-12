Rockville neighbors not surprised about man behind shootings

ROCKVILLE, Utah — The man accused of leading police on a three-city chase in southern Utah while firing a gun at several vehicles was known for being aggressive and threatening.

Shannon Alan Griffin died Saturday after shooting himself on a vacant Rockville property Wednesday.

“As soon as I heard a description of the truck, I knew it was him,” Logan Hebner said.

Hebner had a run-in with Griffin three years ago near his home.

“All of a sudden I heard him screaming expletives. He was out of his truck and actively trying to slice my dog open screaming, ‘I will cut you. I will cut you. I will gut you’ sprinkled with F bombs,” said Hebner.

Hebner says Griffin also put the knife in his face and threatened him. Hebner said he immediately called Springdale Police, but charges were’t filed. For years, he says Griffin constantly harassed the community.

“That changed everything up here for everybody,” Hebner said.

At the time of the Wednesday’s shooting, Griffin was on probation with a suspended five month jail sentence for illegally living on a nearby mesa.

In Tennessee in 2005, Griffin was found guilty of running over his landlord twice when he was asked to leave, according court papers.

In 2001, he served time for holding his wife and two young children hostage while firing a gun at police. He was also accused of setting a home on fire.

It was all information Logan Hebner feels neighbors should have been told, then maybe something could have been done to help Griffin before the last week's shooting.

“How is it that in a community doesn't have a right to know when a murderous insane person has moved in and is living there illegally?,” asked Hebner.