Suspect in Rockville active shooter incident dies

Posted at 11:42 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 13:42:15-04

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The man who allegedly led authorities on a pursuit through Washington County while shooting at multiple vehicles last week has died, officials say.

Following Wednesday's pursuit that began in Hurricane and ended in Rockville, Shannon Alan Griffin was found in the backyard of a home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Griffin was transported to St. George Regional Hospital where he died Saturday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office told FOX 13.

During the incident, residents in Rockville were warned to shelter in place due to an active shooter situation.

According to the probable cause affidavit released last week, the 55-year-old Griffin originally threatened a man and his daughter with a knife in Hurricane before fleeing the area in a vehicle and ignoring commands for him to stop.

Police agencies respond after a report of an active shooter on SR-9

As he traveled east on SR-9 near Zion National Park, Griffin reached speeds over 100 mph. Police says he shot at 10 vehicles during the pursuit, but no one was seriously injured.

A car is seen after it was shot at during a pursuit between Police agencies and a suspect on SR-9, Rockville, Utah

After stopping in Rockville, Griffin fled into a neighborhood where he was later found in the yard of a home that was not his.

