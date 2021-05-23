Rocky Mountain Power reports outage impacting more than 3,000 people in Ogden

Rocky Mountain Power crews are working to repair an outage affecting 3,221 customers in Ogden Sunday afternoon.
According to a tweet from the company, the cause of the outage is under investigation, and the current estimated time of restoration is 4:30 p.m.
