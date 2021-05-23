Watch
Rocky Mountain Power reports outage impacting more than 3,000 people in Ogden

Posted at 12:23 PM, May 23, 2021
Rocky Mountain Power crews are working to repair an outage affecting 3,221 customers in Ogden Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the company, the cause of the outage is under investigation, and the current estimated time of restoration is 4:30 p.m.

