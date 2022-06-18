Roof of Davis County potato chip factory catches fire

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A fire broke out on the roof of a factory building in Clearfield Friday afternoon, but only appeared to damage the exterior.

The North Davis Fire District received the call around 2:30 p.m. and responded to building M-7 at the Freeport Center, approximately 800 West and 600 South. The building houses a potato chip manufacturer, according to Chief Mark Becraft. The Freeport Center's directory confirms that SnackCo of America is a tenant of the building, as well as Lifetime Dispatch.

Firefighters arrived and saw black smoke coming from the roof, which initially looked like the fire had burned through it. They later discovered that it started on the roof, and it caused little to no damage to the manufacturing facilities and equipment inside.

The damage to the 80,000-square-foot building was estimated at $250,000.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out despite strong winds. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials do not believe it was anything suspicious.