Fire closes eastbound I-80 near Saltair

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A fire has forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 80 just west of Salt Lake City on Friday.

The fire can be seen near mile marker 103 on the border between Salt Lake and Tooele counties.

Utah Highway Patrol officials say eastbound traffic on I-80 has been diverted to SR-201 eastbound. Westbound lanes on I-80 remain open.

In Davis County, both directions of the Legacy Parkway were closed to all traffic for a short period of time because of a brush fire just north of Parrish Lane. Traffic was reopened at around 1:15 p.m.

Earlier Friday, parts of 7200 West near SR-201 were closed for a short period of time after power lines came down and started a fire.

