Roy hairdresser relives close call after SUV crashes through salon wall

ROY, Utah — The day started off as a typical one for hairdresser Sherry Jepson as she worked alongside colleagues inside a Roy salon. But that all changed in a split second in the most unexpected of ways Tuesday.

"We were all talking laughing and telling jokes, I was doing a highlight on a lady's hair when it all went down," remembered Jepson.

What went down was as shocking to see in photos as it was to experience when an SUV came crashing through the northern wall of Joy's Too Salon.

"I got thrown across the room and my lady got knocked out of my chair," Jepson explained. "I just thought something had exploded underneath my station and it wasn't until I was able to move and look behind me that I realized there was a very large SUV inside our building!"

Jessop says the female SUV driver is a salon client who was arriving for her appointment. Roy police have yet to release what caused the woman to crash into the building.

While considering herself lucky to suffer only a wrist sprain, minor arm laceration and leg bruises, Jessop said everyone at the time was concerned whether the driver was alive. It ended up that the driver was fine and Jessop was the only one injured in the incident.

"If the station hadn't buckled or pushed me out of the way I would've been under the SUV," she said.

Jessop is expected to make a full recovery with little to no impact on her health, but she has other concerns for herself and her co-workers due to the salon being closed as repair crews attempt trying to fix the wall.

"When you don't work, you don't get paid when your booth isn't rent, so it's really hard to lose all these wages every single day not knowing when you get to go back, and it does the same for the other girls," she explained.

Despite the harrowing close call, Jessop remains in high spirits and says she won't let the crash stop her sense of humor after 20-plus year career.

"If I can make someone laugh a little, my day's made. I love doing hair, I love my ladies, I love going to work and I love who I work with. So when this is all said and done, you go back and it's another day at the office."