Salt Lake City best place to start a career, study shows

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City has it all. You name it, the city's got it; from outdoor activities to culture to great food, and more important... jobs.

READ: C'mon, get happy! Salt Lake City lags in 'Happiness' rankings

That's why a new study shows that Salt Lake City is the best city in the country to start a career.

WalletHub's study measured two categories, professional opportunities and quality of life, when considering where to start a job path, and Salt Lake City ranked the best among 180 U.S. cities. Among the categories, 28 metrics were considered, including availability of entry-level jobs, job growth rate, annual income and job satisfaction.

READ: Utah is most difficult state for social distancing

Salt Lake City ranked second in both categories, just behind Orlando in professional opportunities and Austin in quality of life.

West Valley City made its way near the top of the rankings, finishing 38th overall.

TOP 10 CITIES TO START A CAREER :