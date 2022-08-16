Salt Lake City breaks record for most 100+ degree days ever

SALT LAKE CITY — Any thoughts of the summer heat coming to an end were given a wake up call Tuesday when the temperature in Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees late in the afternoon, setting a new all-time record.

The high temperature registered at 4:45 p.m. means the city registered triple digit temperatures on 22 days this year, the most ever for Salt Lake City.

The new record breaks the previous mark set in 1960, 1994 and 2021.

In addition to the triple digit days record, 100 degrees also tied a daily high temperature record last hit in 2007.

And don't close the record books just yet as the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures to hover in the upper 90s over the next few days.