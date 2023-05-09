Salt Lake City Councilwoman apologizes for DUI arrest

SALT LAKE CITY — Saying she takes responsibility for her DUI arrest last week, Salt Lake City councilwoman Amy Fowler addressed the incident before her colleagues Tuesday.

"I do want to take a moment to apologize," said Fowler at the beginning of the council meeting. "I am truly sorry that this has affected my colleagues on the council, as well as the mayor, city staff and the city as a whole."

Acknowledging that her arrest may have caused a lack of trust in her ability to lead, Fowler said she will work to rebuild that trust between herself and her constituents in District 7.

"I believe we are a community of compassion and forgiveness," she said.

The councilwoman was arrested Wednesday on one count of DUI after she allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run accident and found sitting in her car in Springville with the engine running. A Utah Highway Patrol trooper said Fowler smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

After first denying she had used alcohol and refusing sobriety tests, Fowler performed one test and failed. She was then placed under arrest and recorded a .111 BrAC.

Fowler did not mention the specifics of the arrest, but told the council that she is taking the matter seriously on a "personal level," and that it has been an eye-opening experience in regards to her "relationship with alcohol" and decisions that she has made.

"I truly regret causing any distraction from the important work that is happening at the city," she said.