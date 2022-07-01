Salt Lake City fire officials preach safety over holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Ahead of a weekend filled with fun and celebration, Salt Lake City firefighters from Station 10 hit several neighborhoods Friday to educate the public on the dangers of fireworks during one of the worst droughts in state history.

Firefighters are going door to door with the flyers that relay valuable information about how one little spark could ignite an inferno. Residences in the foothill area are much susceptible to devastating fires because it's an area that comes up against undeveloped land

Salt Lake City only allows authorized professional firework displays within city limits in hopes of limiting the risk of human-caused fires.

The upcoming holiday weekend holds even more potential for unintentional fire starts due to windy and dry conditions forecast for the area.

"People may not realize that they live in a restricted zone, they might not realize at all that there are a lot of restrictions in place," explained Capt. Shaun Mumedy with the Salt Lake City Fire Department. "People come into the city for an event and then they want to go to a park and light off some fireworks, and they don’t know that's a restricted area.”

Officials warn that anyone caught violating the firework restrictions could face a $1,000 fine. In addition, serious injuries could be inflicted on anyone who uses fireworks incorrectly.

The latest Consumer Product Safety Commission report shows firework injuries increased 25% nationwide between 2006-2021.