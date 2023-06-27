Salt Lake City holding drone light shows instead of fireworks this July

SALT LAKE CITY — In lieu of fireworks this year, Salt Lake City will hold drone light shows for Independence Day and Pioneer Day celebrations.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Monday that the decision was made in response to fire danger and air quality problems that come with fireworks.

“As temperatures rise and fire danger increases, we must be conscientious of both our air quality and the potential for wildfires,” Mendenhall said in a written announcement. “The summer holiday shows are a mainstay for Salt Lakers and we’re excited about adapting to new technology which will provide a safe alternative for our residents and visitors.”

The Independence Day show will be held at Jordan Park on Saturday night (July 1) instead of the 4th. The Pioneer Day event will be on the 24th at Liberty Park.

Each show will begin at 10 p.m. and will last about 10-15 minutes, the city said, "with a display of lights, choreographed formations, and aerial acrobatics."

The events are both free to attend. There will also be live music and food trucks, but the city also said attendees can bring food and non-alcoholic drinks with them.